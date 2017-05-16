Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Kogi, cart away rifles

Two policemen have been killed by gunmen on Tuesday morning on Magongo-Okene road in Kogi. News Agency of Nigeria reports that the gunmen also made away with the AK47 rifles of the policemen who were on duty during the attack. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, confirmed the killing.

