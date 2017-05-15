Gunmen kill 21 in Niger State community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen early Sunday morning killed 21 villagers in community mosque in Etogi community, Gbara ward, in Mokwa local government area of Niger state. Victims of the attack include the Imam of the Mosque. The Nation newspaper reports that the gunmen attacked the villagers who were observing their early morning prayers as a result of an earlier disagreement between some Fulani youths and members of the affected community which resulted in the death of a herder.

