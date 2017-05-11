Gunmen kill Enugu deputy gov’s aide

There was pandemonium on Tuesday night when gunmen shot and killed a security aide attached to the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecelia Ezeilo. The late security aide, Sgt Helen, was shot around 10pm at NOWAS Junction. She was returning from work when she met an untimely death in the hands of the gunmen. […]

