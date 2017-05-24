Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kill masquerade, 6 others in Kogi

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A Masquerade and six persons have been killed in Okene and Ofu Local Government Areas of Kogi State respectively by yet to be identified gunmen The killing in Okene which involved a Masquerade and three of his followers occurred yesterday at Idare district of the Local Government. It was gathered that the masquerade and three of his followers were gunned down by two men on motorcycles during the “Eche-Anee,” an annual festival celebrated in the area.  The source further disclosed that immediately the masquerade and some of his followers were gunned down other people at the scene took to their heels to avoid been attacked.

