Gunmen kill two in Rivers

By Jimitota Onoyume

Two persons were reportedly shot dead, yesterday, by suspected cultists at Mgbuoshimini in Obio Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, saying security had been beefed up to avert further breakdown of law and order.

One of those killed was simply identified as Chief Minikwu Chukwu and the other an unidentified lady. Community sources said suspected cultists stormed the area at about 7 am yesterday, leaving in their trail deaths. The action of the cultists, Sunday Vanguard gathered, sparked off what many saw as reprisal action in the area as two houses were set ablaze.

It could not be confirmed if the burnt houses had suspected cultists living in them.

At press time, calm had returned to the area.

The post Gunmen kill two in Rivers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

