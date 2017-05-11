Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kill two Nigerians, including mother’s only child, in South Africa (Photos)

Posted on May 11, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union of South Africa said on Wednesday that two Nigerians were shot dead in Western Cape Province of that country. Mr. Mike Ibitoye, the Chairman of the Union’s chapter in the province, said that the Nigerians were shot by unidentified assailants. . “Mr. Ernest Ughakwesili, 42, a native of Nkpor, Idemili North Local …

