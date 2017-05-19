Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kills father of former CSO to Peter Odili

Posted on May 19, 2017

The Father of the former Chief Security Officer to Dr Peter Odili, former Governor of Rivers State, was killed by  unknown Gunmen on Wednesday night, The son, Larry Pepple who confirmed the killing of his father to journalists in Port Harcourt said the remains had been deposited in an undisclosed hospital. The Chairman of the Caretaker …

