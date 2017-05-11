Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen releases family members of Nasarawa State House of Assembly member

The Mother and Sister of a Nasarawa State House of Assembly member, Kassim Mohammed-Kassim’s (Akwanga South constituency) was released by Gunmen after spending three nights in captive. The mother and sister were the abducted at their residence in Moroa village in Akwnaga at about 8 p.m. The Nasarawa State Police Command spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, …

