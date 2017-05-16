Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen shoot award-winning journalist dead

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Crime

Authorities in Mexico searched Tuesday for gunmen who fatally shot an award-winning journalist and Agence France-Presse contributor who reported on the country’s violent drug gangs. Javier Valdez, 50, was shot in the street Monday near the premises of Riodoce, a Mexican news weekly he founded in his hometown of Culiacan in northwestern Sinaloa state, sources […]

