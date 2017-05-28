Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gupta pillage must be stopped – Mmusi Maimane – Politicsweb

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Politicsweb

Gupta pillage must be stopped – Mmusi Maimane
Politicsweb
What has emerged today is the existence of concrete proof confirming what South Africans have known for some time: the ANC has created, aided, and sponsored a shadow criminal state in South Africa, led by the Guptas and the Zumas. An array of cabinet …
[OPINION] Letters provide the smoking gun but is it enough to topple Zuma?Eyewitness News
READ: The damning emails that prove 'Guptas run SA'Citizen
Exposed: Explosive Gupta e-mails at the heart of state captureTimes LIVE
News24 –AllAfrica.com –Herald live –The South African
all 36 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.