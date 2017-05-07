Pages Navigation Menu

Guterres updates Member States on UN reform

Posted on May 7, 2017

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Friday that he has written to Member States to update them on various reform initiatives at the global body. Guterres said through a number of global agreements on sustainable development, climate change, sustaining peace and financing for development, Member States have provided a broad vision of the future they…

