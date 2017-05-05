Pages Navigation Menu

Guys, Bryan Habana Isn’t Dead [Video]

Posted on May 5, 2017 in South Africa, Video | 0 comments

One of the funniest things about working for 2OV is when someone doesn’t like a story we’ve written and screams, “FAKE NEWS.”

Hey buddy, just because you don’t like something doesn’t make it fake.

I hate beetroot, yet every day when I wake up there it is, staining things red.

You want actual FAKE NEWS? Check out what a website called the Houston Chronicle had to say about ‘Bok winger Bryan Habana.

Their headline:

And their story:

You can’t copy text from that site, and there’s no way I’m typing that drivel out, but I trust you can make out what’s above.

Side note – if you’re shot in a drive-by shooting, how do you end up strangled to death?

Just how dead is Bryan Habana? Let’s ask the man himself:

Not only is Bryan still chugging along, but he’s also running in 90-metre tries and leaving defenders eating his dust (HERE).

Tsek, FAKE NEWS.

