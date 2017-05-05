Guys, Bryan Habana Isn’t Dead [Video]
One of the funniest things about working for 2OV is when someone doesn’t like a story we’ve written and screams, “FAKE NEWS.”
Hey buddy, just because you don’t like something doesn’t make it fake.
I hate beetroot, yet every day when I wake up there it is, staining things red.
You want actual FAKE NEWS? Check out what a website called the Houston Chronicle had to say about ‘Bok winger Bryan Habana.
Their headline:
And their story:
You can’t copy text from that site, and there’s no way I’m typing that drivel out, but I trust you can make out what’s above.
Side note – if you’re shot in a drive-by shooting, how do you end up strangled to death?
Just how dead is Bryan Habana? Let’s ask the man himself:
I’m all good pic.twitter.com/c4eTc6mL7H
— Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) May 4, 2017
Not only is Bryan still chugging along, but he’s also running in 90-metre tries and leaving defenders eating his dust (HERE).
Tsek, FAKE NEWS.
[sources:houstonchron&sport24]
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!