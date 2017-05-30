Guys, #PaidTwitter Was On Fire After The Latest Zuma / Gupta Bombshell

It’s pretty common knowledge that out there in the Twittersphere there’s some dirty work going down, which is why the hashtag #paidtwitter continues to trend in this country.

That’s especially true when it comes to matters relating to the Guptas, the relationship between them and the PR firm Bell Pottinger something we covered back in April HERE.

Now one of the methods used to discredit those who shine light on our State Capture situation involves Twitter bots circulating fake news, memes, and generally just behaving like morons on these fake accounts.

In light of the recent bombshells, those emails (HERE), the bots have once again kicked into overdrive.

Journalist Antoinette Muller wasn’t buying it, though, and THIS tweet is our starting point:

We’re going to need a closer look at some of those screenshots, which basically shows how these accounts yank photos from the web and create fake accounts:

What do all of these accounts have in common, other than being bots?

They’re all retweeting stuff like THIS, an attempt to smear the name of journalist Ferial Haffajee:

Report on the Guptas and their State Capture, enrage the bots.

The fakies then get stuck into the tweet’s replies, many of which are then retweeted by the same accounts to spread misinformation:

Guess what you find when you visit accounts like those listed above? Hey, more smear campaign:

This is the level of discourse we are dealing with here:

Given the amount of money someone is obviously spending on this, might we suggest they try using someone a little more adept with Photoshop?

We see you, #paidtwitter, and you’re just another symptom of a government gone rotten.

[source:twitter]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

