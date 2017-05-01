Gylfi Sigurdsson Confident Swansea City Can Survive Relegation

Gylfi Sigurdsson is not listening to speculation about his future, and is only focusing on trying to keep Swansea in the Premier League.

The Iceland international scored a late free-kick on Sunday to help earn a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

He has been linked with a move away from the Welsh club in the summer, with Everton and West Ham among those said to be interested.

“It’s just a part of our job, if you’re doing well these things happen,” he is quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“But I’m completely focused on helping Swansea stay in the Premier League because I don’t want to get relegated.”

Asked about the goal that condemned Manchester United to a 10th home draw of the season, Sigurdsson commented: “I made my mind up just to go over the wall and hit the target and luckilly I did.”

And he added: It was a fantastic feeling scoring at this stadium and in the situation we’re in it was a very important goal and thankfully it got us a point.

“It’s a nice stadium and grew up as a United supporter and it’s nice to play here and hopefully it will continue over the next few years.”

