Gylfi Sigurdsson Wants To Remain A Swansea City Player

Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has insisted that he is “very happy” in South Wales and does not want to leave.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has once again stood out in a disappointing campaign for the Swans, netting nine times in the Premier League and setting up a further 13 goals.

West Ham United and Everton are among the sides to have been linked with the 27-year-old, both of whom are reportedly prepared to hand over £25m for his signature.

Sigurdsson does not see any reason to leave the Liberty Stadium in the coming months, however, and instead says it is down to the club to decide whether they want to cash in.

“I signed a new contract in the summer and I’ve got three years left,” BBC Sport quotes him as saying. “It’s down to the club if they want to sell me. I’m not trying to leave or want to leave

“I’m very happy here. It has been easy in the last couple of months because we’ve been in a very serious position in the league, so it’s been easy to concentrate on that.

“I think it’ll continue to be like that because whatever happens, happens. I’m not desperate to go or anything. It’s not like I want to go. It’s just very calm and I’m not focused or concentrating on what people are writing.”

