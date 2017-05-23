Ha! See How Much This 18-Year-Old Australian-German Girl Is Selling Her Virginity (Photos)

Virginity for sale to the highest bidder: Teenager, 18, becomes the latest to offer herself to paying perverts on website that boasts it has doctors verify girls have not had sex

Kim, a half Austrian and half German student, approached Cinderella Escorts

She wants to sell her virginity so that she can fund her studies, a flat and a car

Bidding for the 5ft 8in student starts at £86,640 – 20 percent will go to agency

Agency says potential buyer can do their own tests to ‘inspect’ the girl’s virginity

An 18-year-old girl has put her virginity up for auction through a sinister website that boasts about having doctors who can verify that the girls have not had sex.

Kim, who is half Austrian and half German, decided to sell her body through the agency Cinderella Escorts to fund her studies, a flat and a car.

Bidding for the 5ft 8in student starts at £86,640 (100,000 Euro), of which 20 percent will go to the agency, according to local media.

According to German media, she contacted a specialist escort agency selling virgins for millions with the words: ‘Hello, my name is Kim and I would like to sell my virginity.’

The young woman has decided to auction her virginity so she can study somewhere in Germany or in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The Cinderella Escorts website claims her virginity is proven with a doctor’s certificate and a potential buyer can also do their own tests to ‘inspect’ the girl.

On their website, Kim states she likes drinking orange juice and loves Greek food and roses.

Kim said: ‘I would like to study in Germany or Vienna. With the money I can buy a flat, pay my tuition fees and afford a car.’

The student was inspired by Aleexandra Khefren, a 18-year-old Romanian model who sold her virginity for £2million (2.3 million Euro) to an unnamed businessman from Hong Kong.

News about Khefren and the virgin escort agency went viral across the world and also came to the attention of Kim.

She said: ‘So is it really worth more than 2.3 million euro to give my virginity to a man who might eventually leave me anyway? To be honest, I do not believe it.’

Kim says she is willing to meet with the highest bidder anywhere in the world as long as all travels are paid for.

The post Ha! See How Much This 18-Year-Old Australian-German Girl Is Selling Her Virginity (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

