Haa! Couple Weds Completely Naked With Strangers After Family Refused To Attend Their Wedding (Photos)

A couple got married in the nude with strangers as their guests after disapproving family refused to attend the naturist wedding. Jeff Adams, 54, and partner Sue Adams, 47, tied the knot in their birthday suits and say they weren’t disappointed that relatives stayed away.

Sue wore only a veil, blue garter and white sandals while Jeff bared all apart from flipflops and a floral buttonhole stuck onto his bare chest.

British-born Jeff Adams and New Zealand partner Sue were married in a heart-shaped garden in a naturist resort Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia, in April.

And the grandparents-of-six said they were determined to have a naturist wedding – even though it meant the the unusual ceremony was held in front of complete strangers.

After three and a half months together they visited a nudist beach together Byron Bay, New South Wales, before holidaying at a naturist resort in Europe, Croatia, in June 2016.

And when Jeff proposed during a trip to Eagle View Naturist Retreat in Rockmount, Toowoomba, in October 2016 they decided to have their wedding there.

The couple tied the knot this April and apart from several friends and the couple who owned the retreat they knew none of the attendees.

A licensed marriage celebrant – Mandeep Sandhu from Gum Leaf Weddings – carried out the legally-binding ceremony and was the only guest in attendance to stay clothed.

The couple, who are now planning a trip to the USA this summer for their honeymoon, are also part-time nudists around their home.

The post Haa! Couple Weds Completely Naked With Strangers After Family Refused To Attend Their Wedding (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

