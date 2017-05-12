Pages Navigation Menu

Haa! Robber Electrocuted While Trying To Jump Over The Fence To Rob A House In Lokoja, Kogi State (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 12, 2017

He didn’t anticipate this would be his last operation. An “unfortunate” fellow got the (last) shock of his life while trying to jump over the fence to rob a house in Lokoja, Kogi state last night.
He was electrocuted to death by the electric barbwire on the fence.
Watch Video

