Haa! See What Adesua Etomi Said When Her Fiancee Banky W Posted A Photo Of Him & Jidenna Her Crush (SNAPSHOTS)

Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi who revealed few weeks ago that she is crushing on Nigerian American rapper, Jidenna Mobisson, reacted in the ‘sweetest’ way when her husband, Banky W posted a photo of them together in preparation for Africa Music Festival, London.

The post Haa! See What Adesua Etomi Said When Her Fiancee Banky W Posted A Photo Of Him & Jidenna Her Crush (SNAPSHOTS) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

