Hacker Group Threatens Netflix with Data Leak for Bitcoin Ransom
The hacker group operating under the name The Dark Overlord has leaked the first ten episodes of the new season of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black over the weekend, following Netflix’s alleged ‘unresponsiveness’ to the ransom request. The group has now threatened to make other shows available for torrent. The hacker had put forth … Continue reading Hacker Group Threatens Netflix with Data Leak for Bitcoin Ransom
