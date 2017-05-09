Hair stylist to spend 1 month in prison for malicious damage

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced 24-year-old hair stylist, Joy Benson, to one month imprisonment for damaging the windscreen of a taxi worth N15,000.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, convicted Benson as she admitted committing the offence.

The judge, however gave the convict N5,000 option of fine, and warned her to be of good behaviour and desist from fighting.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that the matter was reported by one Jonah Ben of Jabi Dakibiyu, Abuja, at the Utako Police Station, on May 4.

Zannah said that on the same date at about 4 a.m. the convict boarded Ben’s taxi from Park Palace Hotel to Utako village at the agreed price of N300.

He said that the convict’s boyfriend paid Ben N500, and asked him to keep the balance. The prosecutor alleged that when they got to Utako ,the lady insisted on collecting the balance.

Zanna informed the court that when Ben refused to give her the N200, she started fighting him, and in the process she broke the windscreen worth N15, 000. He said that during police investigation the convict admitted committed the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 327 of the Penal Code.

The post Hair stylist to spend 1 month in prison for malicious damage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

