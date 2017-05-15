Halima Abubakar goes bald after surgery

Nigerian actress and Chief Executive Officer of Made House Entertainment music, Halima Abubakar, has gone bald due to drug reactions. Halima who took to her snapchat explained her bald looks to her fans. The actress recently underwent a major fibroid surgery in India. See snap chat Share

The post Halima Abubakar goes bald after surgery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

