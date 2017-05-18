Halt inefficiencies at the ports – Veep directs GPHA – Graphic Online
Halt inefficiencies at the ports – Veep directs GPHA
Vice-President Dr Mahamud Bawumia addressing the Port Efficiency Conference in Accra yesterday. Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO. Previous Article Dr Anabah removed as Medical Director of Ridge Hospital · Next Article Ghana on path to progress …
Government To Cut Down Number Of Workers At The Ports
Ghana going paperless at ports Sept 1 – Bawumia
Mobile money interoperability set for November
