Handful cleared for Senate race in day one of nominations – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Handful cleared for Senate race in day one of nominations
K24 TV
Senatorial aspirants started to present nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday alongside the presidential candidates. Among those who were cleared yesterday are Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja …
Uhuru Kenyatta's date with IEBC after Raila Odinga
President Kenyatta ready to submit papers to IEBC
IEBC clears 914 candidates in first day of nominations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!