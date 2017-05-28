Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Handful cleared for Senate race in day one of nominations – K24 TV

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


K24 TV

Handful cleared for Senate race in day one of nominations
K24 TV
Senatorial aspirants started to present nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday alongside the presidential candidates. Among those who were cleared yesterday are Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja …
Uhuru Kenyatta's date with IEBC after Raila OdingaThe Standard
President Kenyatta ready to submit papers to IEBCDaily Nation
IEBC clears 914 candidates in first day of nominationsThe Star, Kenya
TUKO.CO.KE –ZIPO.CO.KE –KDRTV
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.