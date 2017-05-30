YCL ready to fight Zuma’s ‘dogs of war’ – News24
YCL ready to fight Zuma's 'dogs of war'
News24
Johannesburg – The YCL in Gauteng is ready and willing to confront the “dogs of war” released on the SACP's second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila by President Jacob Zuma's supporters. “For a long time now, hooligans who are openly claiming to …
