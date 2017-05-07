Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

50 Thousand German Residents Evacuated After World War II Bombs Found – NPR

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NPR

50 Thousand German Residents Evacuated After World War II Bombs Found
NPR
Fifty thousand people have been evacuated from their homes in the northwestern German city of Hanover while experts defused three British bombs dropped during World War II. It was the second largest evacuation of its kind carried out in Germany, …
Germany evacuates 50k people as experts move in to diffuse WWII bombsExpress.co.uk
Hannover evacuates 50000 over World War Two bombsBBC News
50 000 evacuate German city over unexploded WWII bombsNews24
Daily Mail –Vanguard –Sky News –UPI.com
all 54 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.