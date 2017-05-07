50 Thousand German Residents Evacuated After World War II Bombs Found – NPR
NPR
50 Thousand German Residents Evacuated After World War II Bombs Found
NPR
Fifty thousand people have been evacuated from their homes in the northwestern German city of Hanover while experts defused three British bombs dropped during World War II. It was the second largest evacuation of its kind carried out in Germany, …
