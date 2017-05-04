HAPPENING NOW! IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Praying At The Biafra Cenotaph Hill Top In Enugu (Photos)
IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu praying at the Biafra Cenotaph Hill Top Enugu upon safe arrival into Biafraland.
Anytime Kanu comes into Biafraland, he would first visit the Cenotaph for private prayers. Biafra Cenotaph Enugu is the commemorative site of the fallen heroes of Biafra. The prayers were performed at exactly 12 noon on this day.
Kanu went to present himself before the Almighty God and to pay his respects to Biafran soldiers and IPOB activists that fell in defence of our freedom. Obudi Udekwe reporting
The post HAPPENING NOW! IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Praying At The Biafra Cenotaph Hill Top In Enugu (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!