Happy Africa Day!

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Africans across the world are today celebrating Africa Day in grand style, dressed in beautiful traditional outfits and putting on a colourful display of culture, food and diversity. Africa Day (formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) (now known as […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

