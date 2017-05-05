Pages Navigation Menu

‘Happy Birthday To My Partner Of Life’ – Olajumoke Celebrates Husband

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex-bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Sunday Orisaguna, whose birthday is today. Olajumoke, who is currently in South Africa on her first international trip, wrote; “Happy Birthday to my partner in this walk of life, the father of my princesses, my brother & friend. God …

