‘Happy Birthday To My Partner Of Life’ – Olajumoke Celebrates Husband
Ex-bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Sunday Orisaguna, whose birthday is today. Olajumoke, who is currently in South Africa on her first international trip, wrote; “Happy Birthday to my partner in this walk of life, the father of my princesses, my brother & friend. God …
