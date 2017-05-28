Harassment Of Igbos Will Plug Nigeria Into Catastrophe That Will Be Uncontrollable If… – IPOB Warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that the continued harassment and detention of activists, politicians and Businessmen in Nigeria will plug Nigeria into catastrophe that will be uncontrollable.

IPOB made the claim while reacting to the recent alleged raid on the guest house of the Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Maitama, Abuja, over the weekend.

The group berated the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government for such action, saying Ekweremadu’s resident was raided by security operatives because he supported its leader, Nnmadi Kanu to perfect his bail terms.

Noting that the “Hausa/Fulani dominated operatives” are coming to “touch the lion’s tale,” IPOB warned that it will not fail to resist with every “might within our reach.”

A statement sent to DAILY POST by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Sunday, reads, “The indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide condemn the barbaric acts and shameful raids on the deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu’s house in Maitama by the DSS, we described it as primitive act and uncalled for. We understand that the hausa fulani dominated security operatives are coming to touch the lion’s tale this time around which we must resist with every might within our reach.

“This shameless move made by DSS to ransacked the home of a notable person leader like Ekweremadu without permit is to challenge Biafrans especially Ndigbo living home and abroad, the harassment melted on his family members is abnormal and it must stop, we want to ask what was the crime of Senator Ekweremadu? we know that all these efforts is to stop or silence him and others from speaking out the truth but we promise them it can never work because there are people whom God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) ordained to speak against the evils going on this contraption called Nigeria.

“Furthermore, we want to warn against the continued harassment and detention of activists, politicians and Businessmen in this evil country mostly those from Biafranland that it will plug Nigeria into catastrophe that will be uncontrollable if the hausa fulani oligarchy and their dominated security apparatus fail to stop it.

“The threat to raid his house came immediately after he mobilised all the South East politicians and Businessmen in the country on how to perfect the stringent bail conditions attached to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, since then Senator Ekweremadu became the target of Northern oligarchy and their Nigeria dominated security apparatus.

“The main aim of this tyrannical Government of APC party led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari is to strangulates Biafrans mostly Ndigbo in Nigeria both politicians and Businessmen. However, we are also aware that the plans to jeopardise our people in every ramifications has taken another dimension which IPOB under the leadership and command structure of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will fight to a standstill without delay.

“This Government and her hausa fulani dominated security apparatus are guided and led by dark and sinister forces whose sole agenda is to divide Biafrans not to speak in one voice. It is about time that Biafrans most especially Ndi Igbo will wake up and stand up to stop this madness and tyrannical move against our people, how can security operatives intimidates him because he greet and identified with his brother Nnamdi Kanu?

“This APC Government led by Rtd Major General Muhammadu Buhari is trying to design an atmosphere of fear and terror and this will not work because we in IPOB under the supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will never allow that to happen stop.

“The illegally and continued detention of Sambo Dasuki the former national Security Adviser, El Zak Zaky the leader of Shiite Religion, Ifeanyi Uba the Executive Chairman Capital Oil and Gas PLC, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi, George Onyeibe and other numerous Nigerians who have been granted bail by one competent court of jurisdiction or the other but still detained in different prisons and DSS secret cells across the country is an indication that the country is in the hands of evil men.”

The group also urged Igbos to observe its earlier sit-home-order on May 30, a day scheduled to mark the declaration of Biafra.

IPOB said “We to reiterate once again that the remembrance day celebration in honour of our fallen heroes and heroines scheduled to be on Tuesday May 30 2017 is certain, we must remember and honour those who died for our freedom during the war of genocide against Biafrans by Nigeria Government in 1967 and 1970.

“Those our fathers and mothers who fought gallantry for our freedom but still alive today must be also remembered in 2 minutes prayer immediately it is 12 noon on that day.

“Also, we must remember, honour and pray for those who died during our peaceful protests and rallies in Aba, Nkpor/ Onitsha, Igweocha, Ahaba (a.k.a Asaba).

“The sit at home order issued by IPOB leadership still stand, no business, transport, movement both human being and vehicular, no protest or rally if you come out on the streets whatever you see don’t blame anybody, a word is enough for the wise, the security operatives are prepared to deal with anyone seen outside from 6am till 6pm in the evening.

“We also pray to Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama to guide and protect every Biafran who abide to this clarion call tomorrow and all the journalists both home and those foreign observers who arrived to monitor or cover this memorable event more especially the journalists in Biafraland who will be moving around to cover the event of our fallen heroes and heroines in front of Nigeria security operatives, may God Almighty bless and guide you people.”

