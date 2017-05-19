Pages Navigation Menu

Harry Kane closer to winning the Golden boot as he scores four goals against Leicester City

Posted on May 19, 2017

Harry Kane is one step close to finish the Premier League as top scorer after he put on a fantastic form against Leicester City in Tottenham’s 6-1 demolition of Leicester on Thursday scoring four goals. Although Tottenham were unable to overhaul champions Chelsea in the title race, Mauricio Pochettino’s vibrant young side look certain to …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

