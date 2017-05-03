Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harry Kane sends warning to Chelsea about Tottenham advantage – The Sport Review

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Sport Review

Harry Kane sends warning to Chelsea about Tottenham advantage
The Sport Review
Harry Kane has warned Chelsea that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to capitalise on their fixture advantage. Tottenham are in second place in the Premier League table and four points behind current leaders Chelsea with four games to go. Spurs managed to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.