Harry Redknapp Targets EPL Promotion With Birmingham City

Harry Redknapp has already started plans for transforming Birmingham into promotion contenders next season as he prepares to sign a new one-year deal at the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 70-year-old has been in talks with the Blues and the formalities are expected to be finalised by the end of the week.

Redknapp was appointed last month for the final three games of the season after Gianfranco Zola quit, and kept the club in the Championship on the final day when they won 1-0 at Bristol City.

The former Portsmouth and Tottenham boss, though, intends for things to be very different for the new 2017/18 campaign.

“As you know, I’ve agreed a deal to manage Birmingham next season,” Redknapp said in his column for the Evening Standard.

“If things are going well around Christmas time, and the owners are happy with how things are progressing, I’m sure there’s a chance we could sit down and look to sort out a second year.

“There is a lot to do between now and then, but I am open to longer if the circumstances are right.

“My family realise it is what I enjoy doing and they support me. It can be stressful, of course, but the buzz of Sunday gave me a taste for it again.”

The post Harry Redknapp Targets EPL Promotion With Birmingham City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

