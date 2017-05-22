Harry Styles’ Carpool Karaoke Is Very Good [Video]

Let’s keep this short and sweet.

Harry Styles appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the two hopped in a car, and the rest is history.

Yes he has appeared on the segment before, back in 2015 with the rest of the One D crew, but now he’s back without the trademark long locks.

Here’s how TIME sets it up:

…it comes as no surprise that this viral-bound segment is filled with goofy moments between the two jokesters — plus plenty of top-notch duets.

Cool – enjoy:

