Harrysong gifts N3.5M Rolex at ‘Real Deal Experience’ in Aba (Photos)

Alterplate Boss, Harrysong, who stormed Aba alongside Orezi over the weekend for ‘Real Deal Experience’ that was held in C.S Park, shocked everyone present as he reportedly gave out his N3.5m rolex watch to a lucky fan at the Sunday, May 28th, 2017 event. The happy 32 year old fan in his excitement said, “I’m really happy …

The post Harrysong gifts N3.5M Rolex at ‘Real Deal Experience’ in Aba (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

