Harrysong, Orezi bring The Real Deal Experience to Aba

Nigerian singers Harrysong and Orezi brought great entertainment to fans at Legend Extra Stout’s Real Deal Experience in the C.S Park, Aba on Sunday, May 28th, 2017.

The visit to the commercial center of Abia state marks the fourth stop in the nationwide tour this year as the Real Deal Experience has been to Nnewi, Enugu, Uyo and now Aba.

The exciting show, which was hosted by popular comedian, De Don, saw lucky consumers win amazing prizes ranging from generators, refrigerators, t-shirts, free drinks, and other exciting instant prizes.

Live band, Tipsy Kelvano opened the stage with their brilliant performance of several hit songs that got the Aba crowd excited before Harrysong and Orezi took over the momentous evening. The deafening reaction as Harrysong and Orezi got on stage proved that the crowd was excited to have the superstars in Aba.

Both singers performed their biggest hits, “Rihanna”, “You Garrit”, “Shoki “, “Shuperu”, “Better Pikin” and “Ofeshe” to name a few, before performing their only collaboration “Reggae Blues”.

Speaking on the performance, Harrysong commented;

“Legend’s Real Deal Experience is really an ‘experience’. The fans had a great time and I did too. I loved the energy and I can’t wait to be back here again soon. I always love performing for my core fans as it brings back so many memories. I had a great time, all thanks to Legend.”

Brand Manager, Stout, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Oluseun Lawal also said; “This is the fourth Real Deal Experience event this year and the consumers have in every location enjoyed the experience. We are very happy with the turn out and result in Aba and we’re sure the other cities will be great. We’d like to congratulate the winners tonight and thank Harrysong and Orezi for bringing their A-game to the stage.”

The Real Deal Experience, which kicked off on February 12th, 2017, in Nnewi will be visiting other major cities in Nigeria in the coming weeks.

For consumers of Legend Extra Stout, it is definitely a season of fun and excitement, as the brand will be touring major cities within Nigeria for the rest of the year. The ongoing campaign is designed to reinforce the brand’s ideal and quality and also give consumers a great time.

