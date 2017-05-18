Pages Navigation Menu

Has NYSC been scrapped? – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Has NYSC been scrapped?
There are a lot of NYSC news lately. The biggest one is connected with the fact that NYSC has been scrapped. Here we will take a look ay NYSC news today and the situation around the issue. NYSC dismisses rumour that it's been scrapped. NYSC Nigeria.

