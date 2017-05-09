Have a smart home hub? Chances are, it’s the Amazon Echo
There may be some competition, but when it comes to smart home assistants, there’s also a clear winner. New research says Amazon Alexa is the clear cut virtual assistant of choice among American users.
The post Have a smart home hub? Chances are, it’s the Amazon Echo appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!