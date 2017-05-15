Have You Seen Olamide’s New Tattoo, You Won’t Believe What He Inked (See Photos)

YBNL boss, Olamide, just got himself a fresh tatoo of music/fashion accessory drawing. The Pepper Dem crooner, took to IG to share a photo of his new tats inked on his leg, which depicts image to music. Olamide, had a guitar tated unto his skin as he captioned the photo: Positive vibes only ??? See another photo …

The post Have You Seen Olamide's New Tattoo, You Won't Believe What He Inked (See Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

