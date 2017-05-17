Haven Homes honors AY with a Street Named After Him in Lekki

Ace comedian, filmmaker and actor, Ayo Makun (aka AY) just had a street named after him. The street is in Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki built by Haven Homes and where he currently lives. The excited entertainer took to his social media page @aycomedian to share the good news where he also posted an amazing video […]

The post Haven Homes honors AY with a Street Named After Him in Lekki appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

