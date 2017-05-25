Hawkers stone KAI officer dead

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Iyana-Oworo axis of Lagos State, when traders lynched an officer of Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI.

Vanguard gathered that the officer, identified as Ayeni Moshood, was mobbed by the traders, when a KAI team arrested two hawkers few meters before the Ogudu Lay-By.

The two traders, 28-year-old Jeremiah Nnana, who hawks sausages in traffic, and 20-year-old Orichi Nwofokoh, who hawks phone accessories, were arrested for selling along the ever busy road.

A KAI official, Okarutu Eneji, who witnessed the tragedy, said after arresting both traders, who were put in their van, marked KRD 643 DS, the traders raised alarm to attract sympathisers.

Eneji said: “The two illegal highway hawkers started shouting and calling the attention of other hawkers around and in no time they gathered and started throwing stones at the van.”

One of the stones, he said, hit the deceased’s head. He became unconscious and fell off from the vehicle.

The other KAI officials rushed him to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre at Toll Gate end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, from where he was later transferred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Sources told Vanguard that Moshood was pronounced dead minutes later and his remains deposited at the LUTH mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the KAI Marshal General, Jimoh Amusat, condemned the act of violence unleashed on the officer, who was carrying out his lawful duties.

He vowed that the Brigade will not be deterred in combating the menace of illegal highway traders and hawkers within the metropolis.

