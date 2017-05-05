Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hawks claim ‘coup plotter’ wanted to take out Zuma and Guptas, court hears – News24

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Hawks claim 'coup plotter' wanted to take out Zuma and Guptas, court hears
News24
Johannesburg – Elvis Ramosebudi hatched a plot to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, his Cabinet ministers and members of the Gupta family, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday. State Advocate Johan Badenhorst read out an affidavit by …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.