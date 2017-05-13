Hazard: Puel Is A Top Manager

Eden Hazard has rated Puel highly, saying he us as much a good manager as Conte and other managers he has worked with.

Puel is close to losing his job as West Brom’s manager, has reports suggest he is to be replaced by Marco Silva.

However, Hazard puts the West Brom manager in the same bracket as Conte and Mourinho, saying he has a hand in his development.

“Conte is on the top but [Belgium boss] Roberto is also on the top, but I worked with him just for one year,” Hazard told Sky Sports News HQ.

“Mourinho is also on the top. He’s a great manager. I try to learn from all managers. I don’t like to say one is good or one is bad. All can teach me a lot.

“I even spent two months with Claude Puel in Lille. He is one of the top also, because he maybe made me this player I am now. I like to work with different managers.”

The post Hazard: Puel Is A Top Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

