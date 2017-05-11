HBO documentary delves into Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s musical partnership

In July, HBO will release The Defiant Ones, a four-part documentary chronicling the illustrious relationship between music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. The doc features appearances from Eminem, Bono, David Geffen, and others.

The post HBO documentary delves into Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s musical partnership appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

