“He opened his floodgates… unlocked my mouth” – TY Bello shares new Spontaneous Music Video “Merciful” | Watch

Popular Nigerian photographer and singer, TY Bello shared new videos of a spontaneous song she recorded a while back on her Instagram page. The song talks about the timeless and never-ending mercies of God. She captioned the video: MERCIFUL: THURSDAYS with @biggorgy MERCIFUL … this is the very first archived spontaneous song that we did […]

The post “He opened his floodgates… unlocked my mouth” – TY Bello shares new Spontaneous Music Video “Merciful” | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

