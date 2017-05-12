Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“He Treats Me Like A Son” – Fani Kayode Mocks Osinbajo With This Picture

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Femi Fani Kayode, FFK has given the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo no space to breath after tweeting that Buhari treats him like a son and brother.

FFK took to his twitter handle to mimick the VP’s words.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He writes, ” He treats me like a son” a 60 yr old man could say this. We are in trouble.

We all thought that was the end until he came again not with words this time, but picture.

See his Facebook post.

The post “He Treats Me Like A Son” – Fani Kayode Mocks Osinbajo With This Picture appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.