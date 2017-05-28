Pages Navigation Menu

He was no angel, but Greg Allman was a pioneering giant of southern rock

Posted on May 28, 2017

The late great Gregg Allman was kind, open, soft-spoken, and polite to a fault — all in contrast to the hard-scrabble image that surrounded him. We take a look back at our last interview with the musical giant.

