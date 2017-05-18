Health Delivery New Greater Accra Regional Hospital opens to public – Pulse.com.gh
Pulse.com.gh
Health Delivery New Greater Accra Regional Hospital opens to public
Pulse.com.gh
The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu on Wednesday opened the first phase of the New Greater Accra Regional Hospital for public use. The hospital with an expanded bed capacity from 192 to 420 was built by the Mahama administration with a …
