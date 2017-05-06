Health Experts Brainstorm on Inter-professional Collaboration

By Daniels Ekugo Former Minister of Health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo is expected to make a keynote presentation at a symposium that will examine ways of fostering collaboration among the various health care professionals. Jointly organized by the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the Symposium which will assemble professionals drawn from medicine, pharmacy, nursing, medical laboratory sciences and other health professions, will hold at the University of Lagos on May 11. According to Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, another former health minister and president of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, “collaboration among the various professionals is critical if the health sector is to realize its full potential.

