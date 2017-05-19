Ridge Hospital Closed Again After 2nd Commissioning – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Ridge Hospital Closed Again After 2nd Commissioning
Peace FM Online
Investigations indicate that patients were moved to the multi-million dollar Greater Accra Regional Hospital to apparently keep up appearances during the official opening of the facility on Wednesday, May 17. According to investigations, the patients …
Ridge Hospital brouhaha: Quarshigah to sue health minister
Health Minister was ill-advised in 'dismissal' of Ridge Hospital boss
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!